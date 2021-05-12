Brokerages Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Brokerages predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $180,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $930,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $970,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.26 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $9.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATEX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Anterix stock opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 4,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,952. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gena L. Ashe sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $42,697.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at $883,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and have sold 42,839 shares worth $1,760,889. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 580.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 92.6% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 64,463 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

