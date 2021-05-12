Brokerages Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.88. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on AX. DA Davidson upped their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,070 shares of company stock worth $821,729. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,207,000 after buying an additional 277,516 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,885,000 after acquiring an additional 112,457 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,739,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

