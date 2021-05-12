Brokerages Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Announce $2.84 EPS

Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.98. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $2.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.98 to $16.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.68.

DPZ opened at $422.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $436.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.