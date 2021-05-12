Brokerages Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will post sales of $217.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $222.74 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $238.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $863.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.40 million to $875.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $972.49 million, with estimates ranging from $931.80 million to $987.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVH opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. Evolent Health has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $22.35.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

