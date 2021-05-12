Brokerages Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to report $57.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.58 million and the highest is $59.70 million. Inseego posted sales of $80.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $266.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.70 million to $281.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $321.90 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $369.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Inseego has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.