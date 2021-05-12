Brokerages Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Announce $2.65 EPS

Brokerages predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the lowest is $2.48. Lear posted earnings per share of ($4.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 164%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.77.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Lear by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lear by 0.4% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.28. Lear has a 1-year low of $87.76 and a 1-year high of $196.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

