Brokerages Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.18 Million

Analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post sales of $100.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.70 million and the highest is $116.80 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $88.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $386.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.20 million to $434.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $409.83 million, with estimates ranging from $377.10 million to $456.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTLR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

