Brokerages Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Regency Centers posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 84.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 78,668 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.62. 1,455,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,898. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 231.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

