Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $498.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will post $498.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.60 million and the highest is $504.07 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $241.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.35.

Shares of TDOC opened at $145.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $133.17 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,572 shares of company stock valued at $95,775,883 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.