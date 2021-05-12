Brokers Offer Predictions for Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Penn National Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $83.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.37. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $1,954,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

