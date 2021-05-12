Brokers Set Expectations for Goodrich Petroleum Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a report released on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $145.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.11. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

