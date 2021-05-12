Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $47.36

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.36, but opened at $45.38. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 189 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 97,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 601,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

