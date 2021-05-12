Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after buying an additional 948,514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,706,000 after purchasing an additional 74,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,050,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,234,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,490 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

