BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 109,601 shares.The stock last traded at $86.23 and had previously closed at $92.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.22 and its 200-day moving average is $71.45.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

