BRP (TSE:DOO) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$103.50 and last traded at C$103.91. Approximately 196,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 285,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$111.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOO. TD Securities lifted their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. CIBC upped their target price on BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$102.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.62.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.68%.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

