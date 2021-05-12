Brunswick (BC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brunswick (NYSE: BC) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $99.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $109.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $116.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $110.00 to $125.00.

4/29/2021 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating.

4/26/2021 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $94.00.

3/30/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $102.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $102.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BC traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.10. The company had a trading volume of 934,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average is $87.56. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after buying an additional 185,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,885,000 after purchasing an additional 93,916 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,274,000 after acquiring an additional 42,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

