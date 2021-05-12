Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMTC shares. Stephens lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth about $159,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth about $21,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

