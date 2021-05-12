BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $135.81

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.81 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 171.50 ($2.24). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 168.45 ($2.20), with a volume of 23,493,051 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on BT.A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 147.88 ($1.93).

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.81. The stock has a market cap of £16.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68.

In other news, insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total value of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

