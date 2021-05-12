Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$734 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.90 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMBL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a positive rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.24. 4,847,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,217. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23. Bumble has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

