Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,990 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.06% of Bunge worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,570,000 after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bunge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bunge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,182,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

