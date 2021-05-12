Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 129.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,784 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of BG stock opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at $297,099,256.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

