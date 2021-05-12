Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Burlington Stores worth $38,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Burlington Stores by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 329,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,267,000 after acquiring an additional 74,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

BURL traded down $5.56 on Wednesday, reaching $323.65. The company had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,872. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.03 and a 1 year high of $334.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of -126.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.44.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.35.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

