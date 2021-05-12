Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY remained flat at $$13.40 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

