BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTSU) Trading Down 0.8%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 54,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 156,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,000,000.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

