Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,739.45 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,682.44 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,799.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,953.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CABO. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,017.30.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

