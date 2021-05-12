CAE (CAE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million.

CAE opened at C$36.51 on Wednesday. CAE has a 12-month low of C$18.33 and a 12-month high of C$39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 936.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CAE to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.78.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

