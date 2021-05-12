CAE (CAE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.
CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million.
CAE opened at C$36.51 on Wednesday. CAE has a 12-month low of C$18.33 and a 12-month high of C$39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 936.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.
See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.