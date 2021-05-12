CAE (CAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. CAE has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16.

A number of analysts have commented on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

