Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Gap Down to $33.89

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.89, but opened at $32.45. Callaway Golf shares last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 59,375 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 56,925 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

