Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Gap Down to $33.89

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.89, but opened at $32.45. Callaway Golf shares last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 59,375 shares.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.16.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 56,925 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter.
Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.
