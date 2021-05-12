Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $1.03 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $99,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $161,000.

FLTR stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33.

