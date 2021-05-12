Canaccord Genuity Trims AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Target Price to $21.00

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 104.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

AcuityAds stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 197,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,317. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

