Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE: CFX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/3/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products was given a new C$14.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50.
- 4/23/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.00.
CFX stock opened at C$9.52 on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.41 and a 12 month high of C$11.06. The firm has a market cap of C$621.03 million and a PE ratio of -29.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.
See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.