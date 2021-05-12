Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.36

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and traded as high as $7.64. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 5,388 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFPUF. CIBC increased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canfor Pulp Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

