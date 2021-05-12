Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CFO Bryan D. Coy Acquires 1,000 Shares

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNNE traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. 7,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,305. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $9,403,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

