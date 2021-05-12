Canoo (GOEV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Canoo to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.52). On average, analysts expect Canoo to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GOEV opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Canoo has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42.
Canoo Company Profile
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.
Featured Story: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.