Canoo (GOEV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Canoo to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.52). On average, analysts expect Canoo to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOEV opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Canoo has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOEV. Bank of America began coverage on Canoo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

