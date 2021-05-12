Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $76.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCNNF. BTIG Research started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

TCNNF traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.81. 501,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,831. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $53.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.