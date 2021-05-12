Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 121,738 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 121,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,000. Apple accounts for 9.3% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Apple stock opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

