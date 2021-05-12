CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of CWXZF opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

