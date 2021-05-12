Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $153.75

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.75 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 185.40 ($2.42). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 177.90 ($2.32), with a volume of 1,719,789 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 187.50 ($2.45).

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 177.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 153.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.