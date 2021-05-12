Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.47 and the highest is $5.91. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of ($1.61) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 373.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $17.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $22.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $21.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 18,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.21. 37,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $160.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

