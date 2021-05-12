Capital Senior Living (CSU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($9.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($8.08) by ($1.91).

Shares of CSU stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. Capital Senior Living has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $107.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.48.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

