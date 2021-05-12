Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.55

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 135245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

