CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $18.74 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 2.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.87.

HD stock opened at $328.02 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.20 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

