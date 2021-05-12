Carbon Market Capitalization Reaches $10.39 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 84.4% higher against the dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $267,046.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00071505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.42 or 0.00518318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00253227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004093 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $652.31 or 0.01241137 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00034211 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,679,363 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

