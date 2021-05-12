Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $79.43

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.43 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 97.83 ($1.28). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 95.60 ($1.25), with a volume of 1,775,623 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 76.25 ($1.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £326.59 million and a PE ratio of 22.76.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

