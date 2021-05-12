Cardano Price Tops $1.62 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00003256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $51.75 billion and $6.25 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

