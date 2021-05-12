Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.35

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 969920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CJ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$463.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

