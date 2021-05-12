CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Announces $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 43,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $31.10.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

