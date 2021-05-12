CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Announces $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 43,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $31.10.
CareCloud Company Profile
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.