CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Cut to $90.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,704 shares of company stock worth $4,517,557. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

