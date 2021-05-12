CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stake Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.17% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.94%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.