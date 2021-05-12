Cargojet (CJT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cargojet (TSE: CJT) recently:
- 5/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$226.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$225.00 to C$230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$318.00 to C$293.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$231.00 to C$226.00.
- 5/3/2021 – Cargojet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$245.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE CJT traded down C$3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$168.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cargojet Inc. has a 1-year low of C$125.18 and a 1-year high of C$250.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$175.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$199.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 787.76.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$175.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.8599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
