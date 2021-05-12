Cargojet (CJT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cargojet (TSE: CJT) recently:

5/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$226.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$225.00 to C$230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$318.00 to C$293.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$231.00 to C$226.00.

5/3/2021 – Cargojet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$245.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE CJT traded down C$3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$168.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cargojet Inc. has a 1-year low of C$125.18 and a 1-year high of C$250.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$175.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$199.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 787.76.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$175.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.8599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 449.53%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

